Speech to Text for Public transportation additions in Huntsvillle

by lethal injection yesterday. major changes are coming to the huntsville public transit system... back in february we reported on the results of a a six-month public transportation survey and the possible changes. now-- the city is putting them into motion. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what changes we'll see. casey? greg, alyssa... i'm here at the huntsville bus station... where starting july 1st-- riders will see big changes. it's called "phase 1" and includes extended service hours and different bus routes. starting july first the city will add a saturday bus service... from 7 a-m to 7 p-m. weekday service will be extended to 9 p-m. routes will be restructured... meaning buses will start coming to areas with more ridership. it will also allow riders to get to major destinations... like places of recreation. the paratransit service, called handi-ride, is also extending its service through out the city. that's all part of phase one. phases two through five will begin in 2020... and extends weekday and saturday service hours even more. the transit budget was incrased to allow the changes... and the public transit teams says they've been working to improve the system for years...but now they finally have the funding. live in huntsville, casey albritton,