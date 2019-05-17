Speech to Text for Abortion Law and Adoption

since governor kay ivey signed the abortion bill into law there have been lots of confusion on how it will impact adoption services in the state. waay 31 wanted to know more about the concerns so we talked to an adoption services provider to dispel any of the rumors. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with what we learned. good morning greg and alyssa...agape of north alabama is a pro-life faith based organization who provides adoption services. we asked them if the new abortion law will overwhelm the adoption system and they told us adoptions should be left out of the conversation altogether. for six years -- natalie balch has worked with families to facilitate adoptions and told us she believes linking abortion and adoption steers the conversation in the wrong direction. balch says that's because it's typically kids who end up in the foster care system due to neglect and abuse-- not babies. furthermore she told us adoption and foster care are also two separate issues that shouldn't be combined...or used as sources of debate in the abortion topic. balch acknowledges there are lots of children in the foster care system in need of homes -- and more foster care parents are needed -- but for babies in need of homes -- she doesn't think women wanting to place their baby up for adoption will have any issue doing so. she told us she thinks people are finding anything they can to debate their point of view. "i think sometimes people feel so passionately about something that they will use anything they can to try and make their point." balch told us the abortion law won't have a big impact on the foster care system -- because there will always be a need for foster families with or without the law. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.