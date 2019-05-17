Clear

President Touts "Build Up" of "Removal Forces"

Posted: May. 17, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for President Touts "Build Up" of "Removal Forces"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a corpse. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --over the past 30 minutes --president trump --series of four tweets --discussing immigration --states that the country is "building up our removal forces" --saying that changes are coming to immigration laws --comes after reports that the tsa will send hundreds to the border --to help with migrant flow
