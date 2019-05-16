Speech to Text for UAH New Coach introduces to fans

to represent north alabama. a new era for uah basketball.. johnn shulman the former d-1 basketball coach from the scenic city takes the reigns of the chargers. he met with the uah faithful today for the first time, and promised to build off lennie acuff's legacy. after a year working outside of a gym, john shulman says he's never been more grateful to be back ont he court. "it's a dream come true to come back and be the coach at uah on this level." he didn't have to come far, shulman spent the last 17 years in chattanooga. "it's only an hour and a half, so i know huntsville basketball, huntsville high school basketball, i mean ronnie stapler invented the game, he's 112 years old, he invented high school basketball." the chargers new basketball coach has a stacked resume... including a stint with the chattanooga mocs, where he led the southern conference team to two ncaa tournament appearances. shulman replaces, lennie acuff, the madison county legend, who led the chargers for 22 years, making 11 d-2 tournaments. "i'm not real stressed, because lennie acuff left this program in great shape." acuff praised shulman for getting the job, along with the top names in the basketball world including jay bilas, and seth greenberg. "when you got the jay bilas's of the world and greenbergs of the world saying college basketball is better cause you're back in it, or you're back where you belong, that's humbling, but you also get the texts that say congrats to you, sorry to max, so you get some of those." max is shulman's son who plays on the team. shulman coached max in high school, and he's excited to coach him in college...with a little more space. "he aint gone live with me, and i ain't gone live with him, so it;s going to be good." jj kaplan says the chargers basically made an inside hire, since shulman spent the past year coming to the stable. "when coach acuff left it was really sad like what's going to happen now, but now we are really excited we have a real opportunity with him." and shulman will waste no time going to work, with a competitive gulf south conference, "valdosta state are pros" he says uah has to earn its success. "we'll make sure we stay very alert." ad-lib sports cross talk