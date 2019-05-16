Speech to Text for Vehicle catches fire on highway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight. a vehicle caught fire while driving on the highway! check out this video sent to us from a viewer of the smoke and flames on i-65 northbound near the limestone- morgan county line. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live near the scene where it all happened. sarah what can you tell us about the investigation? less than an hour ago, traffic here on i 65 cleared up after emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire around 8pm. a spokesperson for decatur fire says station 2 received a call about an suv catching on fire while driving on interstate, south of interstate 565.. the fire was fully-involved when the firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. state troopers are investigating. new at ten. a man is recovering after setting himself on fire outside an athens walmart! police told us witness claim the man poured gas on himself outside of walmart ... ran into the store ... and then came back out and lit himself on fire! it took four officers to put the fire out with fire extinguishers. we don't know the man's identity yet. he's being transported by helicopter from athens