Separation between adoptions and abortion law

the debate rages on over alabama's new abortion law. protesters have come out in full force... while lawmakers and political pundits have taken a hard line on the issue. democratic us senator doug jones has called the law "shameful" ... house of representatives republican leader kevin mccarthy says the abscence of exemptions goes to far -- but republicans believe its the right move to challenge "roe vs wade". now we await the legal battle ahead -- which could work its way to the supreme court. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. with governor ivey signing the abortion bill into law... some on social media are claiming it will eventually put stress on adoption services in the state... waay 31's kody fisher spoke with an adoption services provider... to find out what the current situation is for the state... and how this law would impact the system... i'm speaking with agape of north alabama... which is a pro life faith based organization .. but they tell me adoption should be completely left out of the arguments happening right now because of the new abortion law... natalie balch has 6 years of experience helping facilitate adoptions between families and pregnant moms... she tells me linking adoption and this abortion law together steers the debate in the wrong direction... natalie balch/director of social services agape of north al "adoption is a totally separate issue than abortion." in her experience... she says there would not be babies going unadopted... natalie balch/director of social services agape of north al "i think there is no way we would have a shortage of adoptive families for women who want to make an adoption plan for their baby." she says the foster care system is a completely separate topic from adoption and abortion as well... natalie balch/director of social services agape of north al "yes, we have too many children in the foster care system and yes we need more foster parents, but that is a totally different subject than adoption." the executive director of agape of north alabama tells me this is in part because... danny holmes/executiv e director of agape of north al "the foster care system for the most part tends to be a system that cares for abused and neglected children." and this does not typically include newborn babies... balch does not like seeing people use adoption when building their debate for... or against... this new abortion law... natalie balch/director of social services agape of north al "i think sometimes people feel so passionately about something that they will use anything they can to try and make their point." agape of north alabama tells me there will always be a need for more foster families... no matter if this new law has a big impact or not... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...