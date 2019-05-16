Speech to Text for Parole Bill Held Up In Legislature

today, alabama's state senators turned their attention to problems with how prisoners are treated. the waay 31 i-team wanted to know where the senate stands on what the governor and attorney general call a priority. reforming the state's pardon and parole board. waay 31's breken terry is outside the state house after asking that question to the man responsible for pushing it through. look live: i've spent hour after hour inside this building this week listening to senators talk about everything from abortion to the state school board. but words i am still waiting to hear are "parole reform." the bill's sponsor now admits it's taking longer than expected. ward- as the legislative process moves i can imagine that happening in the next couple of weeks. but to the families of victims across the state, cam ward's assurances don't mean much. me: a lot of victims families know this session is coming to a close ward- this bill is going to pass! this bill will pass whether its now or in a special. i am committed to doing it now. this bill will pass. attorney general steve marshall personally introduced senate bill xx in early april. marshall and governor kay ivey demanded change by the alabama pardon & parole board last october. those demands followed a waay 31 i-team investigation that uncovered a parole system lawmakers call broken. marshall- it's a matter of public safety and any delay jeopardizes public safety but senate bill xx keeps getting delayed. in the past two days the senate approved an abortion ban and overhauling the state's board of education. i pressed the attorney general to explain why parole reform is taking so long and what if anything he and the governor are doing to speed up the process. marshall- "i had a conversation with governor ivey today to give her an update on where we were. she has been a champion on this issue and engaged in the discussion and this is a very important bill for her as well. " but nobody will tell us exactly how governor ivey is "championing" parole reform. sh repeatedly refuses the waay 31 i-team's interview requests. her office claims she doesn't have time. but in the past two days she's had time to tweet and email congratulation s to senators about several bills they passed. and announce participating in ceremonies across the state. the ag can only point to senator ward. marshall- so we hope senator ward will be able to present the bill shortly for consideration. take a listen to ward's response when i asked if the parole reform bill will make it through the senate. ward- i support it 100% and i plan on passing it but with that being said we also when you saw this bipartisan coalition up here we've got to be mindful of keeping that coalition together means your gonna have to work with both sides of the isle on it." look live tag: but there are only 8 democrats on the other side of the aisle in alabama's senate. compared to 27 republicans. yet another reason victim's families are so frustrated about the delays. ward did tell me he hopes the bill makes it onto next week's calendar. and governor ivey, our invitation for an interview still stands. in montgomery, bt, waay 31 news.