Speech to Text for Woman Arrested For Animal Cruelty

new at 6... this woman - taneca lands - is out of jail tonight after jackson county deputies say she abandoned her 2 dogs in her former home and left a sign on the door that said the house has termites and should be burned down. waay31s sierra phillips talked to family members in flat rock who say they don't know how long the dogs were left alone inside. ll- "right now the sign is gone but there's still some paper leftover in its place. i spent some time talking to neighbors and family who tell me the person who lived here left without warning and left those two dogs inside." "she never called and said nothing.....and when he called she would never answer." i spoke with a family member of taneca lands. the family member didn't want to show her face on camera. but- she told me lands moved out over a month or two before being arrested and charged with animal cruelty. "i'd see the people that own the house go over there 2 to 3 times a day, they called here looking for her. " the sheriff's office does not know how long the dogs were left inside or why lands left them behind. me- "you don't know why?" her- "nope....not unless she's just careless" right now the dogs are at the jackson county shelter. they're doing well and didn't show signs of being malnourished. and when it comes to the house having termites like the letter stated.... "chances are it doesn't have termites." the jackson county sheriffs office couldn't confirm whether or not the house did have termites, but said the dogs were not seriously injured. in flat rock, sierra phillips, waay31 news. if convicted, lands could be facing anywhere from a fine to a year in prison. a court