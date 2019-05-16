Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Teens at Trash Pandas Construction Site

brand new video tonight of the progress underway at the future home of the rocket city trash pandas. the team plays its first home game in 11-short months. you can see the construction equipment in action and several crews at work! a unique trip to the job site brought inspiration to some high schoolers. waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us how it got them thinking about their careers, in tonight's skilled to work. home plate is just dirt and gravel right now, but that's why now is the opportune time to bring students from huntsville city schools' construction sciences course to come out here and take a look. clemons it was awesome. it was good to see. seeing a lot of things i've never seen before. khamari clemons is in the seventh inning stretch on his high school tenure. the junior from lee high school is interested in landscape construction as a career. on monday, he and eight other students with the building science academy got to step up to the future plate and tour the construction site. nats "so the trash panda's dugout is on that side" turner construction gave the tour and has been working with the city of madison on the $46 million project along with hoar construction. site supervisor mike price has been in the business for more than 40 years. he hopes seeing something as unique as a baseball field under construction will be a home run with these students. price for them to be able to see that and maybe that gets a little fluid going with them and they want to be part of construction. one of the unique parts of the visit was getting to see construction safety practices in real life. gardner it's cool seeing the cable and harnesses up cause we've talked about that in the safety part of the construction stuff, but we haven't seen that yet. mccann we don't have a way to set up harnesses or anything in the shop at school. so seeing that in practice was really interesting. recent rains threw in a curve ball, so they weren't able to go everywhere they had hoped to go on site. but students said having the chance to see the new stadium long before the first pitch is thrown was a great experience. douglas you don't really get to come to a construction site and having this opportunity is really nice. slack they'll look back on this in days, years to come and be like, "hey, i stood in left field today that was being built and i'm up here in the stands watching the ball game." or even watching the ball game or passing on the interstate." reporting in madison, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. instructor robert slack says they're already planning a return visit in the fall to see the project closer to completion. turner construction says substantial completion on the ball field will be done by january 16. the trash pandas are scheduled to move in during april with the