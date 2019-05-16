Speech to Text for Abortion Ban Direct Challenge to Roe v. Wade

the abortion is completed.. lawmakers who support the abortion ban say they want it to be a "direct challenge" to roe v. wade. we wanted to know what exactly that means waay31s sierra phillips is live in jackson county with some answers. sierra? lawyers tell me this is a direct challenge because it tackles the entirety of abortion. heartbeat bills might whittle away at federal abortion law, but alabama is swinging hard and going after roe v wade. here in sand mountain, like everywhere else, people have mixed opinions. murphy- "i hope it makes it." i spent some time talking to voters in sand mountain about what they think will happen in the coming months, as alabama's new abortion law gets tangled up in legal challenges. they tell me they're glad the law that makes it a class a felony to preform an abortion. sanders- "that's killing babies...the way i feel" but they're unsure of what happens next. huntsville lawyer mark mcdaniel explains what will happen, after civil and reproductive groups sue the state. mcdaniel- "if people are saying this statute is in direct conflict...they'r e right it is." the alabama law is in direct conflict with the federal standard set by the landmark decision roe v. wade. that means only one can be upheld, and the one the supreme court decides is constitutional will be the one that stays. mcdaniel- "i think the law was passed by the alabama legislature so it could be tested in the united states supreme court." mcdaniel told me the argument will come down to state's rights. the alabama law works if it is alabama's decision ....but as of now, according to previous supreme court decisions, its not. mcdaniel- "any precedent can be challenged." but mcdaniel said that could change--- it just depends what happens next. mcdaniel- "i think this will be more of a fast track...because its such of an issue for the entire nation." the law doesn't take effect for 6 more months. in that time it would need to be appealed in district court, then circuit court, and then justices would have to agree to heart it at the supreme court. could take years....could take 6 months. reporting live in scottsboro, sierra phillips, waay31 news.