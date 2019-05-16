Speech to Text for Abortion Law Fact vs Fiction

new at six... the law is dominating social media ... with hash tags like "boycott alabama" and "alabama hates women." a quick scroll through twitter, and we found plenty of falsehoods floating around. we sent waay 31's steven dilsizian to separate fact from fiction. steven? guys, i found another hashtag - abortion is a woman's right has been the number one trending topic on twitter for the past three hours. but some tweets are flat out wrong in attacking alabama and its new law. in our own version of "two truths and a lie" i took 4 posts from twitter and will compare the accuracy of the tweet to the actual language in the bill. take graphic: tweet 1 the first tweet states quote "alabama bans abortion even in the case of rape and will punish women with 99 years in jail" but that's far from the truth. take graphic: line in bill 1 the bill actually says, more than once, a woman who seeks or receives an abortion will not be held liable in any way. the author of the bill makes it clear the intent is to go after the person performing the abortion. take graphic: tweet 2 lets move on to tweet number 2. dr. wen has a list of things she calls facts. one of them she says is quote "can investigate women for miscarriages" take graphic: line in bill 2 nowhere in the bill does it state a woman would be investigated for a miscarriage. similar to the first tweet, the bill makes clear a woman is not criminally culpable or civilly liable for receiving an abortion. in fact, the bill doesn't even mention the word "miscarriage." take graphic: tweet 3 tweet 3... this writer questions what legal arguments are being used to make abortion illegal? he concludes by saying the bible is not a legal document. take graphic: line in bill 3 the bill explains the code of alabama 1975 was never repealed. that code criminalized abortion in alabama. but it can't be enforced, because roe v wade. take graphic: tweet 4 the final tweet we found mentions innocent girls and women who are forced to keep unwanted pregnancies, even after surviving rape or incest. this tweet is true. there is no exception in the law for rape or incest. but representative terri collins, who sponsored the bill, told waay 31 just this week that should this be enacted, rape and incest will be added as exceptions. but by leaving it out right now, it grabs the attention of the supreme court. take sot: "that's the goal of this bill. not to be our long-term bill but to get the courts to revisit this issue of is the baby in the womb a person." its important to know right now abortions are still legal in alabama. even signed, the bill doesn't become law for another 6 months. in huntsville - sd - waay31 news.