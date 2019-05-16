Speech to Text for Attorney General Responds To State Abortion Law

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

executive airport. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. we want to get straight to brand new developments in alabama's new abortion law. we have taken questions about how the state will defend it, straight to attorney general steve marshall. waay 31's sydney martin is live in downtown huntsville with his strategy. sydney? dan, najahe-- steve marshall said his office will focus on the advancement of medical science since roe versus wade was decided. he said the factual basis of the landmark decision that made abortion legal, was made more than 40 years ago. he says there's now a better understanding of pregnancy and what goes on in the mother's body when she is carrying a baby. his goal is to protect the decision made by the alabama legislature. steve marshall, alabama attorney general"as the attorney general of alabama we defend this bill going forward. we prepare a team and not only the factual but legal basis and which we can address any challenge to the statute and we will look forward to that coming up in the courts. marshall said he hopes the supreme court hears another alabama abortion case first. he's petitioned them to intervene regarding so- called dismemberment abortion. he says that could break down the foundation of roe v. wade ... and bolster the case for the ban. but all of that is a big "if" ... we don't yet know if the supreme court will hear either case. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.