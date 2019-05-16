Speech to Text for John Shulman introduced as new Men's Basketball Coach at UAH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coach. coach shulman addressed fans, players and parents thursday afternoon in spraggins hall. he is very connected with the charger program, his oldest son, max will be a redshirt sophomore this season. after spending nearly the last two decades in chattanooga, coaching the u-t-c mocs and spenind some time in the high school circuit, shulman says he's never been more grateful for a job, than this one, because it got him back in the coaching business after being out for a year... shulman says he is good friends with former coach lennie acuff, and he is ready to build off acuff's legacy in huntsville. this is his program, we respect lennie, we love lennie so much, we're sending our other son to play for lennie. he also knows i'm smart enough to continue the uah way, i'm not changing a whole lot of things so we are going to keep that, so im going to protect his baby, until he wants it back, then i won't give it back to him so he can go play some golf." former players came to today's introduction, the charger basketball family staying strong with a new leader. shulman stressed the current players are already family to him, now he's ready to hit the court and get ready to make a run in the d2 tournament this season. jj kaplan says he's relieved shulman is their coach. he says the expectations are high. and i can't stress enough how much this guy loves the game of basketball, he's a hoot, but says he's getting serious