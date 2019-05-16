Speech to Text for Pro-choice supporters to hold protest in Huntsville

protests will be held across the state on sunday ... as pro-choice advocates make a stand against alabama's new abortion law. one will happen in downtown huntsville. waay-31s alexis scott spoke to one of the organizers about what to expect at the "march for reproductive freedom." more than 1-thousand people are expected to be here -- protesting women's rights by the steps of the madison county courthouse.. they fear a ban on abortion, is just the beginning. megan eller, organized protest "if they can start taking away this right, then who's to say they cant take away this other right," megan eller says she was so upset when alabama's abortion bill became law, she took to facebook to bemoan her home state, and plead for basic civil rights. megan eller, organized protest "when it happened, i was like seriously, this is where i'm from in 2019 and we're still that behind," she saw a march was happening sunday in montgomery, so wednesday night she created an event in huntsville in solidarity. eller then fell asleep. when says when she woke up thursday morning -- nearly 1-thousand people had r-s-v-p'd. alix morehouse is one of them. alix morehouse, community activist "if you can tell a 12 or 13 year old, that she has to carry and deliver the baby of her uncle, you're not pro life," morehouse says she's been fighting for equality in huntsville for more than 20 years. she fears what will happen to the system, if abortion becomes illegal. alix morehouse, community activist "we don't care to feed that baby, we don't care to provide adequate medical care, we don't care to provide good schools," morehouse and eller say they'll march to reclaim the right to choose what happens to their bodies. they say the bigger issue here is, elections have consequences. megan eller, organized protest "people need to get out there and vote, they need to realize little primaries and votes and stuff matter because now, here we are," the march starts here at the madison county courthouse sunday at 4. organizers say it will be a peaceful event. in addition to huntsville and montgomery, we know marches will be held in birmingham and the shoals.