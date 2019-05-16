Speech to Text for Alabama lawmakers calling on special session to tackle prison reform

alabama lawmakers are calling on a special session to tackle prison reform. this is in light of a scathing report from the justice department. they made the announcement this morning in montgomery. they said they're working on a series of bi-partisan bills to fix the system. their main focus will be on hiring more correctional officers, and sentencing reform to reduce prison overcrowding. they admitted some decisions won't be popular. these are not easy decisions because there is push back when you begin to not send people to prison. when you begin to move people into community corrections when you begin to deal with them in their home and in their community as opposed to a secure facility nevertheless i think those are the things we have to do the department of justice says it will take over alabama's prison system, if the state doesn't make changes. its investigation found rampant sexual assaults, inmate violence, and horrendous conditions.