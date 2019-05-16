Speech to Text for Director of Decatur pregnancy center excited about new abortion law

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's scottie kay spent time today at the "save a life pregnancy center" in decatur. scottie, what are they saying about the new law? the director here told me she is very excited about the new law, and proud to know it was sponsored by representative terri collins who's from morgan county. she also told me she hopes other states will follow alabama's lead. veronna keen, director "we care about these girls. we care about these young women. we see them from the age of 13 and up." veronna keen is the director of save a life pregnancy resource center in decatur, and says she sees all walks of life come through their doors. but all of the women who visit have one thing in common. veronna keen, director "she's trying to make a decision. is she going to parent, adopt, or abort her baby?" keen says she personally leans toward the parenting and adoption options. but, at the same time, she doesn't discourage women from having an abortion if that's what they want to do. in fact, if a woman does decide to abort her baby... veronna keen, director "we tell her we love her, we pray with her, we tell her, 'if you have any complications, you come back to us if you need help. we have post-abortive counseling. we would love to help you get through this. we're here to walk with you.'" but keen says she supports the abortion law that makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony, with no exception for rape or incest. veronna keen, director "i'm very proud that alabama is standing for life. for all life. because god is the only giver of life and that makes it sacred. keen says she doesn't believe the new law will have a major effect on what they do at the pregnancy center. veronna keen, director "there's always going to be someone who's had an abortion and needs help. there's always going to be someone who's thinking, 'what am i going to do with this baby?'" keen told me they also provide counseling for men whose babies have been aborted. reporting live in morgan county, sk,