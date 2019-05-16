Clear
Simple Helix appoints new CEO

Posted: May. 16, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

two companies based here in huntsville now have a new c-e-o. tracy collins was appointed to be the c-e-o ... not only of simple helix ... but also alpha hosting. he was recently the general manager of rose electronics. collins brings nearly 25 years of internet technology and data center industry experience to both companies. collins was appointed c-e-o after the company sued their former c-e-o for embezzling millions of dollars. steve shickles filed for bankruptcy in january. he's accused of taking and spending the money he took from the company to support a lavish lifestyle.
