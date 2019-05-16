Speech to Text for Simple Helix appoints new CEO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two companies based here in huntsville now have a new c-e-o. tracy collins was appointed to be the c-e-o ... not only of simple helix ... but also alpha hosting. he was recently the general manager of rose electronics. collins brings nearly 25 years of internet technology and data center industry experience to both companies. collins was appointed c-e-o after the company sued their former c-e-o for embezzling millions of dollars. steve shickles filed for bankruptcy in january. he's accused of taking and spending the money he took from the company to support a lavish lifestyle.