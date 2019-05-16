Speech to Text for Prison Reform update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details at midday-- bipartisan lawmakers are asking for governor ivey to call a special session so they can pass legislation to fix alabama's prison issues. waay31's breken terry is live this morning in montgomery with a look at what lawmakers had to say. breken? i am outside of the state house where democratic and republican law makers say alabama's prison problems will not be solved overnight. they plan on introducing a large package bill to tackle sentencing reforms, budgeting to hiring more corrections officers, inmate suicide rates, sexual abuse in the prisons and the conditions of the prisons. senator cam ward and other lawmakers gathered on the state house steps today and said they know the conditions of alabama's prisons are horrendous. this move to finally fix the prison issues comes after the department of justice released their investigation that slated alabama's prisons as one of the most dangerous in the country overrun with inmate on inmate violence, sexual assaults, suicide, and drug abuse. lawmakers said in order to comply with the department of justice they will need time. cam ward senator 0:20 <if you don't fix the constitutional concerns that have been addressed or raised by the doj and the courts the biggest obstacles is making sure the public realizes how dire this is and also the other obstacle is data lets do a data drive approach like how we do sentencing reform measures that we are doing it the right way. > the department of justice can sue the state if it does not comply with their requests. lawmakers said they don't believe the federal government will sue them because they are working to fix the issues and some of this proposed legislation will help do that. live