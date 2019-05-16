Clear

Alabama Legislators' press conference on state prison reforms

Alabama Legislators' press conference on state prison reforms

Posted: May. 16, 2019 9:32 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events