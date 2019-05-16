Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. less than 12 hours after governor ivey signed the bill less than 12 hours after governor ivey signed the bill into law, the missouri senate passed its own abortion bill. the bill bans abortions at 8 weeks of pregnancy. a doctor convicted under this law would face between five and 15 years in prison. like alabama's law, missouri's bill does not provide exceptions for cases of rape or incest. happening today the alabama legislative leaders will give an update on the status of the prison reform measures. vo the department of justice began an investigation into the alabama prison system back in 20-16 and found inmates rights are being violated. in a 52-page report the doj says prisoners are not being protected from sexual abuse and violent assaults while serving their sentences. governor kay ivey and state officials were given 49 days to fix the problem or be subject to a lawsuit. greg... happening today. an alabama death row inmate is expected to be executed. the execution of michael samra is set for 6 tonight at the correctional facility in atmore. he was 19 years old when he participated in the 19-97 killings of four people. happening today, president trump is set to meet at the white house with the president of the swiss federation. it comes amid rising tensions between the u-s and iran. the white house said the two leaders will discuss "matters such as switzerland's role in facilitating diplomatic relations and other international issues." beginning today ... workers will test pavement along i-565. the testing will stretch between exits 1 and 7. it begins at 9 am and should wrap up by 3 pm. there'll be brief shut downs at several locations