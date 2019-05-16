Speech to Text for Prison Reform Update

gillibrand called it a "war on women." happening today -- the alabama legislative leadership will be in montgomery to give an update on the state prison reform. the department of justice launched an investigation into the alabama prison system several years ago-- and found prisoner's rights are being violated. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with a closer look into what the department of justice found. live the department of justice launched their investigation into the alabama prison system back in 20-16 and now they're telling the state it's time to fix the problems or the federal government will step in and do it. vo this morning leaders are expected to give an update on how those changes are coming along-- just days before the deadline to have all problems fixed. the department of justice sent a letter to governor kay ivey last month saying the state of alabama is violating the constitution because it's not protecting inmates from violence and sexual abuse while they are serving their sentences. in a 52-page report -- the d- o-j says state prisoners are being raped, dying from overdoes, and being subject to violent encounters that sometimes lead to death. the d-o-j told governor ivey and state officials they had 49 days to find a solution or they could be sued and the federal government could take over the prison system. now the state has five days left to fix the problem. live in the report -- the d-o-j said a low staffing is an issue in the prison system and contributes to some of the issues that are happening. waay 31 will have a reporter in montgomery at the update this morning to bring you a full report on the waay 31 news at midday. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.