What's next for Alabama Abortion law

new details this morning-- we're hearing from governor kay ivey for the first time since signing the strictest abortion bill in the country - into law. you certainly cannot deter your efforts to protect the unborn because of cost. ivey made those comments last night.... she also said this legislation is a testament to alabamian's belief that every life is a sacred gift from god. this morning the controversy surrounding the alabama human life protection act-- is getting bigger. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with what the future looks like for the law. casey? you certainly cannot deter your efforts to protect the unborn because of cost. greg...alysssa... the abortion law won't go into effect for at least six months-- and that's if a judge doesn't intervene first. this morning-- the american civil liberties union is ready to fight it...no matter the cost. the executive director for the american civil liberties union of alabama, randall marshall, says in about three to four weeks, they will ask a federal district court to issue an order saying alabama's abortion law violates the constitution and cannot be enforced. marshall says the upcoming legal battle is a waste of money... and that alabama has other issues to face. "when you look across the board at the serious problems facing alabama, that the legislature would vote to spend taxpayer dollars on this kind of battle is just mindboggling." sponsor of the abortion bill, terri collins, says she wants this law to overturn roe v wade. marshall told waay 31 that if the federal district court enjoins the law... a final ruling on the law won't be for at least three more years now-- the alabama human life protection act makes abortion or attempted abortion felony offenses. it does not criminalize a woman receiving an abortion-- but instead goes after the doctors. incest and rape are not exempt from the law... anyone who performs an abortion can face up to 99 years in prison. the only exemption is if the abortion is necessary for the mother's health. governor ivey says this law may be unenforceable now... and citizens of this country must always respect the authority of the supreme court even if there's disagreements. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay