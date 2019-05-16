Clear
Missouri Senate Passes 8-Week Abortion Ban

million dollars. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --in a 24-10 vote --missouri senate --passed bill banning abortions at 8 weeks of pregnancy --video of governor mike parson pushing for the bill last night --like alabama law, missouri bill --does not include exemptions for pregnancy from rape or incest --also requires both parents to be notified for a minor to get an abortion --current law only requires
