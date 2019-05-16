Speech to Text for Abortion Law's Potential Affect on Tourism

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on thier perspective about the issue. the hash tag "boycott alabama" is being used by many people on social media right now in the wake of governor ivey signing a bill making it illegal to perform an abortion in the state... alabama has a lot at stake if people around the country actually do boycott the state... if you look at just travel and tourism... alabama as a whole brought in fourteen point three billion dollars in 2017... and madison county brought in one point three billion dollars... waay 31's kody fisher is speaking with businesses to find out how much a boycott would impact them... lowe mill is home to over a hundred small businesses... the ones i'm speaking with are worried how a simple hash tag on social media could impact their business... bethany martin helps run a shop inside lowe mill... over the last year and a half she's seen a bump in the number of people from out of town buying things... bethany martin/green pea press "it has slowly been increasing. its not where it needs to be yet, but we have finally gotten off the ground with tourism." she's affraid posts like this on social media calling for a boycott of alabama will stop that growth... bethany martin/green pea press "i feel like that's absolutely going to have a monetary impact on our business." the huntsville madison county convention and visitors bureau tells me over three million people visited the area in 2017... kristen pepper/huntsvill e/madison county convention & visitors bureau "we have people coming in from all over the world. china is a big market for us, india. we have tour groups coming in all the time." the convention and visitors bureau says there are a lot of business travelers as well because of redstone arsenal... nats: mike burleson is the general manager at 1892 east restaurant and tavern... depending on the time of year... they get a lot of their business from people visiting the area... mike burleson/1892 east restaurant and tavern "definitely probably 20-30 percent we see from business travelers coming through the area. little bit of tourism being here close to monte sano state park." he's aware of the hashtag floating around on social media... and understands it might play a role in people coming here... mike burleson/1892 east restaurant and tavern "they're going to take that into account, so it's important that we in huntsville at least do everything we can to show the world that we're still a great destination." businesses in the area like the ones here in lowe mill aren't the only ones who could feel the brunt of a boycott... the huntsville-madison county convention and visitors bureau tells me people in the area saved roughly eight hundred and sixty dollars in taxes because of people traveling here... and spending money on hotels... food... and tourism... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...