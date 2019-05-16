Speech to Text for State and Nation Divided by Alabama Abortion Law

the nation is divided over alabama's new abortion ban law. today governor kay ivey signed the bill into law -- just one day after the state senate passed it in a sweeping vote. the law bans abortions in almost every situation -- the only exception - if the mother's life is in danger. protesters and supporters have come out in full force to voice their opinion -- with strong words coming from both sides of the aisle. republicans and supporters argue that life must be preserved no matter the situation... clyde chambliss /-r- alabama state senate: "we must do everything that we can to protect life." meanwhile - democrats and opponents have voiced outrage -- countering that abortion is a fundamental human right... > bobby singleton / -d- alabama state senate: "you just aborted the state of alabama. you just raped alabama with this bill." thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31 is bringing you team coverage on the new abortion law -- the reaction -- and it's impact on north alabama. waay 31's kody fisher talked with local businesses on how tourism and other industries could be potentially affected by any boycotts. but we begin with waay 31's sarah singleterry... she talked with a local pro-life pastor and the american civil liberties union of alabama to get its take on the bill becoming law and what's next for alabama ... alabama's abortion law won't go into effect for at least six months ... the american civil liberties union is ready to fight it ... and one local pastor says he has mixed feelings ... governor kay ivey signing the abortion bill into law signaled the beginning of a legal challenge from the american civil liberties union ... randall marshall "we file a suit and ask a federal district court to enjoin the law, and we're confident that will occur before the six months." in three to four weeks randall marshall ... executive director for the american civil liberties union of alabama ... said they'll be ready to ask a federal district court to issue an order saying alabama's abortion law violates the constitution and cannot be enforced ... huntsville pastor troy garner thinks the state picked the wrong fight ... troy garner "they're fighting a battle that's just not going to happen." make no mistake ... garner ... who pastors fellowship of faith church ... is pro-life ... tg "i just believe what the bible says. 'before you were born i knew you.' but he says by leaving out exceptions for rape and incest ... the state missed the big picture ... tg "you still understand what the word says, but when you look at the big picture there are some exceptions." exceptions or not ... marshall told me the new abortion law was signed too late and won't make a significant impact on the supreme court ... rm "alabama is too late to the party here. there are 14 other cases that potentially will get to the supreme court including one that's already there from alabama, so by the time this particular law gets into a position that it could be appealed to the supreme court, if the court wants to reconsider roe v. wade, it will have done so already." which ... according to marshall ... makes the upcoming legal battle a waste of taxpayer money. rm "when you look across the board at the serious problems facing alabama, that the legislature would vote to spend taxpayer dollars on this kind of battle is just mindboggling." marshall told me if a federal district court rules the law violates the constitution... a final ruling on the law is at least three years away ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news this isn't the first time the state has tried a legal challenge to abortion. you're looking at a 1.7-million dollar check paid out in a settlement with the america civil liberties union and planned parenthood in 2016. the payment was made to reimburse the organization for court costs after a law requiring abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges was found to be unconstitutiona l. marshall told me if a federal district court rules the law violates the constitution... a final ruling on the law is at least three years away ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news this isn't the first time the state has tried a legal challenge to abortion. you're looking at a 1.7-million dollar check paid out in a settlement with the america civil liberties union and planned parenthood in 2016. the payment was made to reimburse the organization for court costs after a law requiring abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges was found to be unconstitutiona l. but that might not be all! the executive director for the aclu of alabama tells us - that case could result in another payout. it refers to the ban on the method of abortion in the second trimester that was also shot down. if the supreme court denies the review - the a-c-l-u would immediately be entitled to attorney's fees -- which could exceed $2 million dollars! here's a breakdown on how the abortion law works. it doesn't punish women for getting abortions - only those who perform an abortion. doctors who perform the procedure could get up to 99 years in prison for breaking the law! the only exception to the rule would be if a woman's life is threatened. the law technically goes into effect in 6 months - but even then - it will be tied up in the court system - unenforceable while rulings are likely appealed to the u-s supreme court as a challenge to roe v wade - which - according to the bill's sponsor - was the intent all along. governor kay ivey made the announcement of her signing today on twitter .... doing so without media present, and with no fanfare. in a statement -- she said she disagrees with the 1973 landmark "roe v wade" decision ... and believes this law is the best opportunity for the high court to re-visit the case. governor ivey signed the bill shortly after receiving it. she had up to six days to make a decision. 2020 democratic presidential candidates were quick to condemn the law on twitter and the campaign trail. among the statements -- former vice president joe biden called it dangerous and unconstitutional... corey booker and bernie sanders made a call to arms to fight back against the law... and kristen gillibrand called it a "war on women". at the center of the debate over the law is whether men should have a say in what a woman does with her body. in the 25-6 vote by the alabama senate -- everyone who voted in favor was a republican man. opponents believe the decision to have an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor. supporters argue no one should be able to make the decision to end a life. meanwhile -- a republican woman is in the forefront of the discussion. representative terri collins represents decatur in montgomery... she sponsored the bill -- and has been called out by fellow women lawmakers for supporting it. collins says she believes in "protecting the lives of the unborn, because an unborn baby is a person who deserves love and protection." voters we spoke to today seemed to be evenly split