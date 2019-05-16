Speech to Text for Lee High School has big signing day

again. a special day at lee high school this week, for athletes who signed their letters of intent for college, samir allen- signed academic scholarship with uab. tyreese smith going to stillman for basketball. now get this one, roy bud, albright is lee's basketball manager, and he got a scholarship to be the mananger of west virginia's baskeball team!! he's heading to morgantown. and this is something he never expected when he took the manger job in high school. i was just like im going to do this, i'm going to help the basketball team out, i just love basketball, and will do anything to help, and we started really traveling, and i fell in love with west virginia, and it just blossomed from there, never expected to get anything like this tho i've never seen a manger signing, but i'm here for it. and we got another lee high basketball player moving on, mason ellison signs with alabama a&m. his family can drive up the parkway to see him play. i chose a&m because i like the school and the coaching staff and its close to home, i'm just proud of all my teammates ad-lib sports