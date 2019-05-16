Clear

Brooks takes game 1 of state

Brooks beat Sipsey Valley 4-1 in Montgomery Wednesday.

Posted By: Lynden Blake

brooks high school has already won the 4a boys golf title.. can they do it in baseball. game one of 4a state baseball championship... gotta win two, and the brooks high lions take the frist one over sispey valley, 4-1.. lions roaring in the capital city. game two is tomororw at 4:00.. if brooks loses, there's a game three
