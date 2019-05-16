Speech to Text for Could Business Be Impacted By Abortion Law?

after georgia's heartbeat abortion bill passed - 3 production companies pulled projects from the state. with 4.1-billion dollars in economic projects heading to alabama in the next few years, some are worried we could see the same. tonight - we sent waay31's steven dilsizian to find out how boycotts could harm the economy here. steven? it's no secret huntsville is exploding in growth. in 2018 alone ... businesses committed more than 4 billion dollars to the rocket city. i asked them if a law banning abortion would change their mind about doing business here. more than 6 thousand new jobs are expected to come to north alabama in the coming years ... as businesses turn to one of the biggest technology hubs in the country. mazda-toyota, google, and facebook are just a few of the big-name companies making the move to north alabama. but with the most restrictive abortion bill just a signature away from becoming law, we wanted to know if future growth faces a roadblock. i reached out to local businesses to find out if they would make any changes if the bill becomes law. they either had no comment, or did not want to be associated with the bill. i asked google and facebook the same thing as they continue to build their local data centers. i have not heard from either of them. but i did get a response from the biggest investment of them all.... take graphic: victor vanov with toyota tells me they do not have a comment on the bill itself, but whether the bill is passed or not has no impact on the opening, construction, or hiring of the mazda-toyota plant in huntsville. i contacted the huntsville chamber and they told me they had no statement to make at this time. i have also reached out to the mayor's office to learn if they're concerned about future growth.... his office never responded. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.