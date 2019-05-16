Speech to Text for FAME Recording Studio Could Lose Business Over Ban

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from god." i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. shoals music leaders told waay 31 this ban created backlash from entertainment industries before it was even signed into law. they said it could cost the state millions of dollars in lost revenue. waay 31's breken terry is outside of fame studios after talking with the general manager about how this could hurt his business, breken? rodney hall, the general manage of fame studios here in muscle shoals , told me he never gets into politics but when his phone started blowing up from industry professionals, he had to voice his concerns. hall- it's going to put a black eye on the state of alabama. the worst i've seen in my lifetime. hall said he couldn't have imagined the push back they're feeling after the senate passed the abortion bill with no rape or incest exceptions. hall- my phone has been blowing up, texts, emails, people talking about the bill and how it will effect their business relationships with the people of the state. although they love us and want to work with us, they aren't sure they can do business in the state. hall said no bands have cancelled sessions with them yet, but if ivey signs the bill into law he's afraid that could happen. hall- there is no doubt it will effect our business and it will effect the state and it already has and it's going to effect the state in big ways there will be a lot of money flowing out of alabama instead of in anymore. the hashtag leave alabama and boycott alabama is trending on social media platforms because of the abortion bill. hall said this won't just impact his music business but the entire entertainment industry in alabama. hall- there are tv shows being discussed, musicals and all kinds of things being discussed and it's with people outside of the state of alabama that are involved and they are bringing the production situations to the table and they very well could walk away. hall has this message to governor kay ivey. hall- i'd like to call for governor ivey to veto this bill and have it rewritten i don't think it's what the state needs or what all the people want.