Speech to Text for Morgan County community on edge after guns stolen from home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a morgan county community is on edge after someone broke into a house and stole thirteen guns. it all happened at a home on highway 231 in lacey's spring. that's where waay 31's scottie kay talked with the homeowner about the home invasion. this used to be trish reid's front door, but as you can see, someone decided to break into her home. now, reid has had to pay for a new door, which was money she wasn't expecting to have to spend; but now, she wants her neighbors to be aware of what happened. pkg: trish reid, homeowner "when i got home, i noticed that the door was standing open. i was sitting there and i knew i had dead-bolted our door. then, i noticed the panel was out." that's what trish reid found when she returned home from work on friday. not knowing if a criminal was still inside her home, reid called 9-1-1 and waited for deputies to get there before she went in. trish reid, homeowner "we feel invaded now. somebody just comes into your home, and stuff that you do work for, they just pick it up and walk out with it." some of the things they took from her closets ... a pocketknife and some fishing gear. but more concerning, thirteen guns and ammo! reid says she's most concerned about the gunsnot just because they could be used in crimes, but because they were gifts from family members who've passed away. trish reid, homeowner "a lot of them have sentimental value. for things like that, you can't replace it. you have insurance but, still, you can't replace what somebody gave you that meant a lot to you." reid says the intrusion has definitely made her more cautious. trish reid, homeowner "we have had all kinds of security cameras put up." and she hopes her neighbors will follow her lead. trish reid, homeowner "i hope that it doesn't happen to anyone else and people will take more precautious measures to protect their homes and themselves." reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news the morgan county sheriff's office says a nearby business was also robbed, but they don't know if the two are related.