2 Arrested After Home Invasions

Sydney Martin reports on updates in the arrest of two suspects connected to recent Huntsville home invasions.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

a decision. almos new information tonight on the skyline road murder investigation! madison police arrested 2 more suspects in the crime! hunter dubois - from madison - and another juvenile were charged with murder and burglary. the 2 bring the total of suspects arrested to 5. police said they killed luke pratt in early may. we don't have dubois' mugshot yet. new at five. huntsville police arrested two men who they say they broke into at least 2 homes, tied up the victims, and then demanded drugs, cash, and jewelry. joshua spriggens and ashontai wallace are in the madison county jail facing multiple drug and robbery charges. the home invasions happened on shawmont drive and meridian street last month! waay 31's sydney martin learned from police that the victims were not chosen at random.
