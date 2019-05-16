Speech to Text for Alabama's abortion clinics on high alert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon, alabama's abortion clinics are on high alert ... waiting to see if governor kay ivey will sign the controversial abortion ban. providers tell us if it becomes law, they fear for the health of pregnant women. waay31's steven dilsizian is live with their reaction, now that the bill is on its way to ivey's desk. steven? the alabama women's center in huntsville is just one of three locations that perform abortions in the state of alabama. health care providers here say this bill compromises the safety of women. dr. yashica robinson - medical director alabama women's center "one of the things that we do know and we see it all the time is that a woman who wants an abortion, who has decided she cannot or does not want to be pregnant, she will find a way or attempt by all means necessary to not be pregnant. as an abortion provider, dr. yashica robinson says some women can become desperate when they learn they're pregnant. if the bill becomes law, robinson says the only option for women in alabama to receive a safe abortion would be to travel to a state where it's legal. take sot: yashica robinson - medical director alabama women's center "that means women are driving further and further just to access the care they need" dalton johnson owns the clinic. he agrees, and says the bill favors women who have money. take sot: dalton johnson - owner of alabama women's center "it's going to be the women with limited means that are the ones that are going to suffer and we know this to be true in just the state of health care in alabama now" if signed into law, the abortion bill would punish the doctors who perform abortions ... resulting in a felony with jail time. take sot: dalton johnson - owner of alabama women's center "it's going to be another obstacle in women getting good and safe health care" a woman would not be held criminally liable for having an abortion on her own. but robinson says some women become so desperate, they'll put their lives into their own hands. take sot: yashica robinson - medical director alabama women's center "women are ingesting agents, they're inserting things in their vagina, they're... sometimes it resorts to self-harm " governor ivey has said publicly if she'll sign the bill ... only that she'll take it under consideration when it arrives on her desk. the alabama women's center tells us women have already started calling, asking if they can still get their procedure. the clinic says it's open. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. the american civil liberties union said they are ready to sue if the abortion ban bill is signed into law by governor kay ivey.. but pro-life activists say this bill is a step in the right direction!