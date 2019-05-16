Speech to Text for Voters React After Collins' Bill Passes Senate

ask. representative terri collins, the decatur republican whose abortion ban is now likely sitting on governor kay ivey's desk. it's the strictest abortion bill in the country, with no exception for rape or incest. waay 31's scottie kay is live in morgan county tonight to tell us more about the bill's sponsor, and what her constituents are saying. scottie? i talked to a lot of voters today ... i found a pretty even split on who supports it, and who doesn't. however, i noticed a lot of voters here in morgan county didn't really know who terri collins was before this bill passed the senate last night. ricky thompson, voter "i'm proud she did it. i'm proud she had the guts to stand up and do something like that. she's got my vote." voter "to wake up and have my friends from across the country and across the world saying that alabama has gone backwards, and then knowing that i live in the county where that originated, it makes me really unhappy." a lot of voters i spoke with told me they only recently started hearing the name "terri collins." she's the sponsor of the bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in alabama. the republican from morgan county has been getting a lot of national attentionespe cially after the bill, with no exception for rape or incest, overwhelmingly passed the senate tuesday night. ricky thompson, voter "i agree with it 100 percent. a life is a life. when you take one, i just think it's the wrong thing to do. there are plenty of people wanting children for people who don't want to pursue raising them." voter "i'm for everyone being able to make their own decisions. we shouldn't be making those decisions for other people." collins was first elected to the alabama house in 20-10. she got 62-percent of the vote in november. her campaign themes have been improving education, keeping obamacare from being implemented, and stopping illegal immigration. while some morgan county voters approve... ricky thompson, voter "i'm just proud that alabama took a stance, because, when i look around the country, most of these states are not taking a stance on anything. i think alabama has still got their values and i think a lot of states don't anymore." others fear her policies harm alabama, and its reputation. voter "what she's done is really setting the state back on several different levels." however, most voters believe collins has a strong enough following and will stay in office. ricky thompson, voter "this is the bible belt, so i think she'll be fine. i think she'll be re-elected many times." voter "it may be time to move over the river to huntsville." it's now up to governor kay ivey . she has six days to sign the bill once it reaches her desk. if she does nothing, it automatically becomes law. reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31