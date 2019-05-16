Speech to Text for Friends remember Toney man killed in ATV crash

we're learning more this afternoon about a young man killed in an a-t-v accident. troopers say - colin redard - crashed head-on into a car at pulaski pike and opp reynolds road in toney. as waay 31's sydney martin shows us - his friends are in shock. austin lueras, victim's friend,"as soon as i came up down the street from getting this one... i looked. i saw the red atv and that's all i needed to know." austin lueras relives the terrifying moments he realized his friend had crashed his a-t-v tuesday night. he says he'd just seen colin redard hours before. austin lueras, victim's friend,"i asked him if he had seen my dog. because i lost my dog in my neighborhood somewhere. he said no he had just started riding..and i never had seen him again until i got back." lueras told me he recently bought a new red atv--just like the one renard was driving when the crash happened. austin lueras, victim's friend,"it was heartbreaking. yeah it was a little hard..because i ride all my life, so i was thinking what if that was me right there." he said he won't ever forget redard riding around in the community..and knows many others will remember him as well. austin lueras, victim's friend,"he rides everywhere. he would drive all his kids around in the neighborhood all the time going cruising." "he would come up there to the school with us. play basketball sometimes. i rode with him" less than a day after the deadly crash-- lueras said he wanted to take his new a-t-v out for a spin..but doesn't plan on riding it around the neighborhood anymore. austin lueras, victim's friend,"to be honest. i wouldn't ride it all, but i just got it so i wanted to ride it around the neighborhood one quick time. before this, i would have been up and down the roads everywhere, but after this i am going to all the parks that are made for us." syd, "state troopers said the crash is still under investigation. the driver of the car isn't facing any charges at this time. in madison county sm waay 31 news." troopers said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the wreck was not injured.