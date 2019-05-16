Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. today the madison county commissioners will vote on an agreement for the jordan road expansion project. vo the agreement is with the city of huntsville about median improvements for the project. the expansion is connecting jordan road to highway 72. the alabama department of transportation has already approved the permit needed to connect the roads. the humphrey's bar and grill in downtown huntsville is still closed. that's after the accidental fire that damaged the building a few weeks ago. we're told to expect an update on the re-opening effort at humphrey's in the next few days. huntsville police are investigating several car break- ins. they say most of them happened in west huntsville. here's a video of one of the suspects. investigators said most of the break- ins happened west of research park. the u.s. embassy in iraq says the state department has ordered all non-emergency government staff to leave the country right away. the alert was published on the embassy's website today because of the threats from iran and its proxy of forces in the region targeting americans. russia is also weighing in on the us-iran tensions. this morning, kremlin spokesman said us secretary of state mike pompeo didn't give any reassurances or ease moscow's concerns during a meeting with russian president valdimir putin on monday. russia is also defending iran's actions, saying they're a legitimate response to the u.s. withdrawl from the 2015 nuclear deal. greg? happening today. the marshall county sheriff's office is having a blood drive. it starts minutes away ... at 7 this morning and runs to 7 tonight. people interested can donate blood in