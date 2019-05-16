Speech to Text for Commission vote on Jordan Road

happening today. madison county commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting today. you can expect them to vote on a huge road project in the county. the jordan road expansion project will connect jordan road to highway 72. the goal is to make the road safer. waay 31's rodneya ross is at the expansion site with a look at what you can expect to happen today. live greg...alyssa...commissioner craig hill told us the project is almost complete and at today's commission meeting they will vote an agreement for the median improvements that will need to be made to the road. vo hill told us the expansion project is in the final stages. the alabama department of transportation has already approved the permit for the contractors to connect jordan road and highway 72. now contractors will put in drainage gates and finish the pavement. and the vote today will be for the commissioners to complete an agreement with the city of huntsville about the median improvements for the connection. hill told us drivers will no longer be able to make left turns onto highway 72 from ryland pike...and medians will be redone to help drivers learn the new flow of traffic.