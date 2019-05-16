Clear

Russia: No Assurances Given by US on Iran

Posted: May. 15, 2019 7:39 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

changes start tomorrow. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within last 10 minutes --russia weighing in on tensions between us and iran --kremlin spokesman --u.s. secretary of state mike pompeo meeting with president vladimir putin --didn't offer any reassurances or ease moscow's concerns over the ongoing crisis --defended iran's actions --legitimate response to the u.s. decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear
