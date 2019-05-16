Speech to Text for Man dies in ATV accident

bar. new tonight at ten. state troopers just released the name of the man killed in an accident in madison county. 29 year old colin scott redard was killed when his 4-wheeler hit head-on with a car. people who live nearby are describing what they saw tonight. steven montgomery/live s near accident "it's one of the saddest things that i've ever seen and witnessed in my life." the accident happened around 6:30 on pulaski pike at opp reynolds road that's where waay 31's kody fisher is live right now...after talking to witnesses. i did talk to the man who lives in this house right next to the intersection. he says he rushed out of his house as soon as he heard the accident... steven montgomery tells me he was sitting in his house watching tv when the accident happened... he rushed outside immediately... steven montgomery/live s near accident "i can't put it into words. i'm still in shock." he says seeing the aftermath is one of the saddest things he's ever seen... steven montgomery/live s near accident "it was horrific." like something you'll never forget? "something i'll never forget, ever." state troopers closed down the intersection for nearly two hours as they investigated what happened... montgomery says seeing this accident puts things into perspective... steven montgomery/live s near accident "life is just so short and just don't take tomorrow for granted and to tell the people that you love them every day when you leave." alabama state troopers said the driver of the car was not injured. troopers are handling the investigation... and say they will continue to investigate the crash. reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...