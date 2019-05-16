Speech to Text for Kobe Brown makes college choice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kobe brown has shown he's a d-1 basketall player on and off the court, whether he's playing playoff games with the flu, or simply being a good teammate. he's the real deal. his recruiting journey has been nationally recognized. tuesday afternoon, he made his college pick. i'll be continuing my basketball and academic career at the university of missouri, cheers" kobe brown is a missouri tiger. the four star recruit, will play in the southeastern conference. "i'm just use to the south why not.' after de committing from texas a&m when coach billy kennedy got fired, kobe embarked on a hot recruiting trail, sec, and big 10 schools, including vanderbilt, minnesota and penn state trying to land the lee high standout. nat kobe says he chose mizzou because of his relationship with head coach cuanzo martin. "definitely humble, does the right thing, he wants me to come in and play all over the floor." "missouri is a great fit for kobe, the coach is a perfect fit, he's a man of god and he has a plan for kobe's future. kobe's dad and high school basketball coach greg brown, says he's thought of his son's signing day for years. "i've dreamed of it to have it come true its a blessing." and even tho coach brown's days of coaching kobe are over... "the time is now for kobe to move on and do greater things, we've reached the limit as a coach here in high school i can't do anything else or him, its time to bass him on and you want to make sure he's in good hands." brown says he's just a drive away from kobe in columbia, and will be able to see his oldest son play close to huntsville at vanderbilt, alabama and auburn. "i have a younger son kaleb, who has two more years, so its good to know i only have a four or five hour drive to watch him play.' "its a big help to the people around here and my family, won't be as expensive to drive rather than fly." ad-lib sports cross talk