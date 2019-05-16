Speech to Text for Alabama Senate passes abortion ban bill

we start with breaking news. just over an hour ago, the alabama senate voted in favor of the abortion bill with no amendments. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31 is brining you team coverage on the debate surrounding the abortion bill. waay 31's sarah singleterry talked with local advocates and women's clinic workers in huntsville on how this bill would affect them if signed into law... we start with waay 31's breken terry -- who is live at the state capitol. she's just outside the state house and was there for the entire lengthy debate. law makers debated the abortion bill for almost five hours straight. just before 9pm they voted in favor of the bill 25 to 6 with one abstention. the bill introduced by decatur representative terri collins bans abortion in the state after two weeks of pregnancy. the senate voted down the amendment that would give exceptions to victims of rape and incest. collins told waay 31 she wants to use this bill to challenge roe v. wade. the bill punishes the abortion provider, not the woman seeking it, with a felony and jail time. democratic senator bobby singleton brought three rape survivors to the debate. the women had abortions because they did not want to carry their rapists' child. under the bill that's now passed, those abortions would be illegal. bobby singleton 0:24 senator the man who raped haley will get out and stalk them again and rape them again if they go to prison but a doctor who does an abortion in this state under this law will never see light again outside of a jail cell something is wrong with that. its unclear if governor ivey will sign this bill into law. she has kept quite on the issue. live in montgomery bt waay31. terri collins -- the decatur representative who sponsored