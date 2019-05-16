Speech to Text for First On-Site Supplier For Mazda Toyota Announced

new details tonight on the first on-site supplier for the mazda-toyota facility! a japanese supplier will produce plastic parts for the billion dollar plant -- bringing nearly 400-jobs to huntsville. waay31's steven dilsizian learned more about this new partner and what they are bringing to the area. standup: today governor kay ivey announced a japan-based auto supplier will locate their very first united states facility right here in huntsville. take vo: daikyo nishikawa has production sites in japan, mexico, thailand, indonesia, and china... now huntsville will be added to the list. as the company plans to build a facility in the rocket city, it's looking to hire 380 people. that's in addition to the 4000 jobs the mazda-toyota plant will bring. take sot: darius bland - from huntsville "that's just better for the city... bringing in more opportunity, more jobs for everybody" darius bland grew up in huntsville, and says he enjoys seeing the growth. the governor's office says d.n.u.s. will invest 110 million dollars to open its own manufacturing facility, where it will build parts such as bumpers and instrument panels. bland says this isn't only helping grow huntsville... take sot: darius bland - from huntsville "it's going to help expand a little more of limestone county, areas like limestone, madison, athens, its going to help expand more cause people are going to come get jobs" in april, toyota boshoku announced it will spend 50 million dollars to build a plant in athens, and create 400- supplier jobs. d.n.u.s. will be located on the 2,500 acre mazda-toyota plant site. the governors office says the company already has a temporary location in huntsville and a human resources director ready to hire. in huntsville - sd -- waay31 news. construction on the d.n.u.s. facility is expected to start this summer. the plan is for it to start operating at the