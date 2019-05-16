Speech to Text for Debate Over Abortion Ban

research park. we're following breaking news in montgomery, where right now senators are debating the bill that would ban abortion in the state of alabama. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the senate gallery ... breken what's happened since we last saw you? it is a packed house, supporters and people in opposition for this bill have piled into the gallery here. one senator called this bill unconstitutional and a waste of money. ab lib another senator said the bill protects life. representative terri collins introduced the bill in the house where it passed. she wants it to challenge roe v. wade. the bill makes it illegal for a woman to have an abortion two weeks after pregnancy. anyone who performs an abortion could face some serious time in prison. today, senators are trying to decide if there should be an amendment for rape and incest victims, because right now if a woman was raped and this was a law the rape victim could not legally have an abortion. the only exception in the bill is if a woman is pregnant and the pregnancy could cause her serious harm then she can terminate it. every time a senator makes a point people here in the gallery clap or cheer. they are actually having to turn people away because it is so packed