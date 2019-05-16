Clear

Lawn Mower Accident Leads to Water Rescue

A man mowing along the water's edge in Athens, had to be rescued when fell into the water and the lawnmower on top of him. He is recovering in the hospital now.

happening now... a man is in the hospital after a water rescue in limestone county! deputies said a man was trapped in the water near douglas drive under a lawnmower! we learned it was a team effort to get him out of there alive. waay 31's scottie kay joins us from the neighborhood where it all happened. scottie what have you learned?
