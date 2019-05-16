Speech to Text for Attempted Armed Robbery At Walgreens

a string of robberies in huntsville could be related ... and getting more violent by the day. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. the latest happened in a walgreen's parking lot at bob wallace and triana .... where the guys shot at a father and son. waay 31's sydney martin is live outside the store tonight to show us how it quickly escalated. dan, najahe-- huntsville police told me the attempted robbery happened over on this side of the store by the red box kiosk and when the father and son tried to get away one of the would-be robbers started shootng. triston lovett, works in huntsville , "they might have been desperate. they might have been chasing a thrill. whatever it is..it ain't worth it. " people who work in huntsville told me they drive by the walgreens on bob wallace everyday to get to work.. and hearing two unidentified men pulled a gun on a father and son at the red box kiosk had them in shock. todd shook, works in huntsville , "most of the time peaceful. sometimes you'll have people come up and ask you for some change. we've never had no encounters with anyone causing trouble or anything with us." huntsville police said the father and son were able to get into their car and started driving away--that's when one of the robbers started shooting hitting the passenger door and a tire. no bullets hit the father or son. todd shook, works in huntsville ,"we're in alabama. it's not like we are in los angeles where people are trying to rob someone everyday. its crazy hearing something like that." but people i talked to tell me they'll stay on high alert. todd shook, works in huntsville ,"where i live in the country we sure wouldn't be worried about it. but today with the way things are going you never know what you are going to encounter." triston lovett, works in huntsville , "they say expect the unexpected so you really got to stay on your toes these days really." tonight- investigators are working to determine if the robbers are related to another robbery in huntsville..but haven't released any details about it. if caught, they are facing multiple charges. police are asking anyone with info to contact them. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.