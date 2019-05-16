Speech to Text for Central School students travel the world via virtual reality

new at midday - kindergarten students at central school in madison county may be feeling a bit jat lagged after they took a quick trip to egypt this morning. they actually took the trip through virtual reality.. the students put on virtual reality headsets where they were able to tour pyramids, a palace, and take a helicopter ride. this is all part of the kindergarten travel day where classes go on field trips through virtual reality.. jennifer williams "such as outer space, egypt, we went to the north pole this year. so it really gives the kids an opportunity to see what other places look like without actually taking them there." butt to ava erskine "because all of the drawings on the wall they look cool. students will also travel to hawaii, mexico, and back in time to the land of dinosaurs through virtual reality...