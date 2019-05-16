Speech to Text for Madison City Council approves date for special election on property tax increase

we now know how madison city schools would use extra money, if voters approve a property tax increase. voters will head to the polls in september to let their voices be heard. waay 31's alexis scott explains where the biggest needs are in the school district. superintendent robby parker says a tax hike would fund two new schools, additions to others, and more security at every school in the district. robby parker, madison superintendent "we've got to be able to find a place to put everybody," madison city schools superintendent robby parker said with such growth in madison, the school system will be over capacity by next school year if issues aren't addressed now. and if voters don't approve a property tax hike in september, the problem will only get worse. robby parker, madison superintendent "we'll have to have major rezones, just trying to find places for people to sit, it will impact us," if passed, homeowners would pay an additional 120- dollars a year, for every 100- thousand dollars their home is worth. some people i talked to said that's too much of an increase ... especially if you don't have children in the school system. but others say they live in madison, because the schools are high-performing. robert abele, support property tax "we're guiding their future and the best thing we can do to ensure their future is to put them at a great position from the very beginning," as a parent of two -- robert abele told me he's known of the overcrowding for some time now. he worries about his kids' safety, and quality of teaching. robert abele, support property tax "i mean in order for teachers to be effective it needs to be an adequate and safe size in the classroom," as far as what he's heard others say about not voting yes for the help -- he says he hopes people will look at the bigger picture. robert abele, support property tax "you know it's a small penny to pay if you look at the total cost of things for what it's for," this vote will go to the polls on september 10 and if approved -- superintendent parker says they will get to work the very next day. reporting in madison alexis scott waay-31 news parker told us they are currently working with the city of madison to help slow down the growth rate. for example, they make sure every parent re-registers their child for school each year to ensure they still live in the district.