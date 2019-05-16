Speech to Text for Rocket City Trash Pandas pick radio announcer with ties to baseball history

just hours ago - the rocket city trash pandas revealed their play-by-play announcer, a man with a rich family history in baseball broadcasting. the team also announced a 3- year agreement with cumulus media to broadcast all 140 baseball games on the radio. waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside of the future ballpark with who you'll be hearing calling the plays on the radio! ballcorp officials hired josh caray as the voice of the rocket city trash pandas. team owner ralph nelson tells me he worked with caray's grandfather and father in the major leagues, and knew talent runs in the family. the last name caray has a special meaning in the world of sports. take sot: josh caray - trash pandas play-by-play announcer "i think emotionally it resembles baseball because that's the sport it most identifies with" now... josh caray enters the batter's box, standing in the shadows of those before him. josh's grandfather, harry caray, the legendary hall of fame broadcaster, sat in the major league baseball booth for 50 years doing both tv and radio. josh's father, skip, was the long-time radio voice of the atlanta braves. he passed away in 2008. take sot: josh caray - trash pandas play-by-play announcer "i hope they would be proud of me, and hopefully be proud of what it is that i'm doing here. i'm thrilled to be the voice of a community" trash pandas owner ralph nelson emphasizes they want to run the team as if it was a major league organization. he says this hire resembles that. take sot: ralph nelson - rocket city trash pandas owner "well bringing in a caray is as about as mlb as you can get" an atlanta native, caray has already covered many different sports all over the country, doing play-by-play for the stony brook university football and basketball teams. he's had experience calling baseball games at yale university and the hudson valley renegades, a single-a minor league team. and now caray says he's ready to come back down south. take sot: josh caray - trash pandas play-by-play announcer "it'll take a little getting used to in terms of getting to know the angels organization and what they bring to the table, but after the first couple of weeks it should be pretty easy" nelson tells me there wasn't even a job posted for hiring a play-by-play announcer but when he saw caray's tape, he knew it was the right fit. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.