Speech to Text for Morgan County honors fallen officers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details - morgan county honored fallen officers at a memorial service this morning.. people came together near the morgan county courthouse to remember those who have died in the line of duty.. local law enforcement agencies and families attended the event, as well as state troopers.. attorney general steve marshall spoke at the ceremony- he said those who sacrifice their lives for the commuity - deserve to be recognized.. attorney general steve marshall "they are a part of a broader family...a family that will show that they are not forgotten...and to make sure they understand that their loved one was a hero." ron puckett/ morgan county sheriff "everyone in law enforcement, we're called to do this. we don't operate in fear. we do what we do because we love what we do. these men and women who wear the badge, they run when there's danger...to the danger. we don't run away from it." roses represented the 9 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in morgan county since 1905.