Speech to Text for Morgan county fallen Officers Memory

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- morgan county will honor its fallen officers this morning. but it's not just morgan county gathering to remember those killed in the line of duty. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with a look at how those officers will be remembered. casey? here near the entrance of the morgan county courthouse in cotaco park, people will gather this morning to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement. alabama attorney general steve marshall will make a speech at the memorial. officials from the decatur police department, morgan county commission... morgan county sheriff's office, and more will be attending the event to honor their fallen brothers and sisters. alabama state troopers will also be there. morgan county law enforcement officers will be conducting the ceremony... and all local law enforcement agencies and families are invited. the event begins this morning at 8:30 in honor of national police week... which began in 1962. live in morgan county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.