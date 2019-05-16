Speech to Text for Rice Preliminary hearing today

happening today... a former madison city schools employee is expected to appear in court today-- after being arrested and accused of abuse of a child. waay 31's casey albritton is live with a look at what's expected to happen. casey? this is the second special education teacher's aide to be arrested in a month in madison city schools. theron rice was arrested last monday on a warrant-- and today he's expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing. the warrant for rice's arrest was obtained after some allegations were made earlier in may. officials say they were investigating an unrelated incident... in which another teacher's aide was arrested at the same school. and while investigating-- officials say they obtained information about rice... leading them to charge him with willful abuse of a child by a caregiver. madison city schools superintendent says rice was hired through an outside staffing agency... but clarified that rice has not worked at a madison city school since october of 2018. the superintendent also reiterated the students' safety is priority... and they will work with administration to ensure that safety. rice is scheduled to attend the preliminary hearing at the limestone county courthouse today this afternoon. live in decatur, casey albritton, waay 31 news.